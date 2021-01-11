Norfolk city officials provide an update on 911 call flow during pandemic

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - First Responders in Norfolk, Nebraska have been very busy during the pandemic. So busy, that they reached out to the public asking them to only call 911 during "true emergencies."

Citizens were directed to call the main phone number of the Norfolk Police Division if the call was not a true emergency, in order to give the first responders and dispatchers some much-needed relief.

After the city put a mask mandate into place, another non-emergency phone line was created to answer questions about the mandate, which spread out the calls even more.

Officials at the Norfolk Police Division said that between the three phone numbers, things have gone very well.

"Our citizens did a great job with using the appropriate did a great job with using the appropriate telephone numbers when contacting us. If they didn't I'm sure my dispatchers would've been sharing that with me, but they were not overworked and they were able to handle every call that came into the police division" said Mike Bauer, Captain of the Norfolk Police Division.

The phone number for the Norfolk Police Division is 402-644-8700, but if you need any questions answered about the mask mandate, call 402-844-2144.