Norfolk Public Schools begin semester with 100% in-person learning

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk Public Schools are back in session for the new semester and COVID-19 plans are in place.

The district is doing 100% in-person learning at all schools with a remote learning option available.

District officials say protocols from the first semester, regarding the 6-foot distance between students and sanitation, are being enforced.

Officials say they are paying close attention to make sure things continue to go smoothly.

"We monitor the situation very closely, we get updates from the Elkhorn Logan valley public health department every day and we look at those numbers and then we look at the percentages in each school to make sure that they’re at low or acceptable levels and just watch that and make sure that kids are safe to be in school," said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools.

Dr. Thompson said that the school's goal is to stay 100% in person, but if a school's COVID19 percentage is too high they will consider moving that school to hybrid or remote learning.