Skip to Content

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

New
3:26 am National news from the Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children’s disease this year. The new campaign began on Monday and it’s the first anti-polio drive in 2021. Polio workers will follow social distancing measures imposed because of the coronavirus. A spokesman for the campaign says it aims to inoculate 40 million children. The drive comes despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. Pakistan hopes to eradicate polio in 2021. It’s one of the two remaining countries in the world, alongside neighboring Afghanistan, where polio is endemic. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content