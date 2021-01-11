Report: Company tells radio hosts stop stolen election talk

NEW YORK (AP) — The ownership group for dozens of talk radio hosts across the country says it wants no more talk of stolen elections or civil war. The chief of content for Cumulus Media told its managers that the company wants to tone down the rhetoric in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. The memo says that ‘dog whistles’ about stolen elections, civil war or any language that infers that violent disobedience is ever warranted will not be tolerated. Inside Music Media first reported about the memo from Cumulus content chief Brian Philips. The company did not return an AP request for comment.