Republican AGs group leader quits over call pushing protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of a national group that advocates for Republican attorneys general has resigned in the fallout of a robocall sent out by the association’s political arm urging people to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the violent assault last week. The Republican Attorneys General Association and the Rule of Law Defense Fund accepted the voluntary resignation of Adam Piper on Monday. In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, Piper called the job “the honor of a lifetime.” Piper previously headed up former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s 2008 presidential campaign in South Carolina.