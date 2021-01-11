Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A series of running gunbattles in Mexico’s most violent state has left nine suspected gunmen and one state police officer dead. The shootouts in Guanajuato state Monday occurred near the hamlet of Santa Rosa de Lima, the stronghold of a gang of the same name. Authorities say state police, soldiers and National Guard agents seized 10 assault rifles, 14 grenades and 30 gasoline bombs from various vehicles. Guanajuato-based security analyst David Saucedo says the shootouts began when gunmen from the Jalisco New Generation cartel attacked rivals from Santa Rosa de Lima. Both groups of gunmen then fired on responding law enforcement officers.