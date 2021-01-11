See last week’s top basketball plays on the SportsFource Rewind

The first week of the 2021 basketball season went off without a hitch. Siouxland athletes are performing at a high level. Let's take another look at the week's top plays on the 'SportsFource Rewind'.

We'll start last Monday when the Sioux City East girls moved to 7-0. Megan Callahan gets the steal and goes all the way the other way. The Raiders roll past Yankton, 44-31.

Yankton got their revenge in the boys game on Tuesday. Wisconsin recruit Matthew Mors gets 3 of his 28 points Bucks top East, 72-59.

The Dakota Valley boys still have a spotless record. Paul Bruns pulls up for 3 of his 38 points and Dakota Valley beats SBL 88 to 79.

The Crofton girls won a top-5 matchup with Ponca. Lacey Sprakel sinks the bucket. The Warriors are winners, 57 to 46.

Norfolk picked up a road win in South Sioux on Thursday. Kallan Herman drives for 2 of his game-high 31 points. The Panthers roll, 81-49.

On Friday, Le Mars outscored West 23 to 7 in the second quarter. Brady Williams finds Jaxon Baumgartner on the back-door cut. Bulldogs show bite, winning by 19.

Fifth-ranked Western Christian won at Storm Lake. Tyson Boer flies in for the dunk. Wolfpack win, 71-26.

This play was sent in from Walthill, Nebraska. Blujays sophomore Kenyon WhiteEyes with an ankle-breaker move and finishes with the 3. Walthill with a winning effort against Wakefield. That's the SportsFource Rewind.