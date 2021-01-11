Sioux City City Council votes to install traffic light at intersection near Hobby Lobby and Target

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hate that four-way stop at Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road in Sioux City?

Well, good news, the Sioux City City Council has voted to move forward with plans for a traffic signal there. One of the next steps in the process is for the council is to hold a public hearing where any interested citizens may attend and file objections.

Current plans suggest the four-way intersection near Target and Hobby Lobby will be under construction starting in June. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says the project could be done by fall.

Proposed plans estimate the cost of the traffic signal to be slightly more than $227,000.

KTIV's Claire Bradshaw was at tonight's meeting and will have more details tonight on News 4 at Ten.