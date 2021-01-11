Sioux City Community Schools to return in-person Jan. 18

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Community School Board met for the first time in 2021 Monday night, to discuss the ‘Return to Learn’ plan.

Board members talked about if hybrid learning should continue temporarily.

Ultimately, they decided students will return in-person January 18.

Board member Dan Greenwell said he is pleased with the COVID data from the school district.

"I think they've done a pretty good job now providing the information as the board requested and we will see. The numbers still remain very low when you look back through it, which is nice to see," said Greenwell.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said the district is working with the health department on a staff vaccination plan for when vaccines become available.

The next board meeting is Monday, January 25.