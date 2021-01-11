Site of Borden double-murder listed for sale

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts home where Lizzie Borden’s father and step-mother were murdered with an ax has been listed for sale. The Boston Globe reports that the three-story Fall River clapboard house that has been converted into a museum and bed and breakfast was listed for sale online at an asking price of $2 million. The listing agent and part-time tour guide at the museum said the owners are retiring after 15 years and that the sale is a “turnkey” opportunity. The potential buyer would own the home, the bed and breakfast website, intellectual property, and merchandise sold at the museum.