Some mild weather to enjoy before some late week changes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After nearly a week of gray skies, the sunshine returned today with temperatures responding nicely going decently above average with many of us getting into the 40s.

Our weather is going to stay downright warm for this time of year despite the fact that mid-January is usually when we average the coldest weather of the year.

We’ll again see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the 40s for most of us with maybe even some 50-degree readings showing up in western Siouxland.

Wednesday may end up being even warmer yet with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We are looking at some late week changes coming our way that could include some snow and wind.

I'll have more about that tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.