Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures to start the week

Cloud cover has been sitting stubbornly overhead since Thursday, resulting in gloomy and gray days and areas of fog have not helped.



Fortunately, we have switched our winds to the southwest overnight and that is pulling drier air into our area, helping to break that cloud cover up.



As a result, you can expect to see blue skies today with just a few clouds remaining around and highs that end up in the low 40s.



Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with just a few passing clouds and lows near 20 degrees.



Tuesday will be similar to today with temperatures ending up even a few degrees warmer.



A little more cloud cover will return on Wednesday but we will stay in the mid to upper 40s.



Things change Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the area.



