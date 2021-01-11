Unemployment in Siouxland amidst the pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The pandemic has dramatically affected unemployment.

Shiloe Tramp, a marketing coordinator for Aventure Staffing in Sioux City, said they've been placing more and more people with jobs.

"Recently we've had quite a big flow of applicants come in looking for work. Which has been really great because you know with it being the new year and even among COVID we've had a lot of open orders with many of our clients in industrial and especially in healthcare and even in office and professional positions. So, it's been really great to be able to help place those people in positions when they haven't been able to work these last few months," said Tramp.

And while Tramp said they've seen that increase, Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, said one of the real surprises in Siouxland with COVID-19 is that the unemployment remains somewhat steady.

McGowan said here in Siouxland, during hard times, unemployment has always looked a little different.

"We haven't seen a huge fluctuation and that's consistent with what we saw in the great recession of 2008 and 2009 it's probably due in small part to the fact that we are an Ag and food processing based economy And we don't experience the highs and the lows, the peaks and the valleys that are seen in other parts of the country," said McGowan.

Tramp added while most of the interviewing process happens over the phone nowadays, it's still nice to see people getting those jobs.

"I mean it's always a good feeling when you get a job. when you've been struggling for a few months through unemployment and you have a family and you know you have bills to pay it's really really hard. So when they get a job it's a huge relief. A huge relief" said Tramp.

Tramp said while a lot of people may think there aren't a lot of opportunities for jobs at the moment, it all comes down to looking in the right place.

For unemployment numbers for Sioux City, you can check out the Bureau of Labor Statistics website here.