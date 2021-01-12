Australia acting PM equates Capitol attack with BLM protests

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s acting prime minister has defended his comments comparing the attack on the U.S. Capitol building with Black Lives Matter protests despite criticism from Indigenous and human rights groups. Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, who is acting as the conservative government’s leader while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on vacation, has come under widespread criticism since Monday, when he described last week’s insurrection on Capitol Hill that claimed five lives as “similar to those race riots that we saw around the country last year.” McCormack, who leads the rural-based The Nationals junior coalition partners, used several media interviews on Tuesday to reject calls for an apology over his comparison.