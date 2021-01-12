Australian treasurer won’t say if he was stopping China sale

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s treasurer has declined to comment on whether he had intended to block a Chinese state-owned company’s takeover of an Australian-based construction company. Ties between China and Australia markedly worsened in the past year. A Chinese official says Australia is politicizing trade issues. China State Construction Engineering Corp. had planned to buy South African-owned and Sydney-based Probuild. But its owner said the Chinese suitor had withdrawn its offer because Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg would have blocked the sale on security grounds. New Australian foreign investment laws came into effect on Jan. 1.