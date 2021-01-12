CNN has best ratings day ever for Capitol attack

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN had its most-watched day in the network’s 40-year history with last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Its average viewership that day exceeded the previous record set on Election Day 2016, and even eclipsed Sept. 11, 2001, coverage. During the storming of the Capitol itself on Wednesday afternoon, CNN averaged nearly 9 million viewers and kept up its advantage into prime time, an area where Fox News Channel traditionally leads among cable news networks. Nielsen said more than 33 million people watched Congress certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on six networks. NBC was the most popular broadcast network due its coverage of the Browns-Steelers playoff match.