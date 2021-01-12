Cuba condemns new US sanctions, hopes for better with Biden

HAVANA (AP) — A senior Cuban diplomat says Cuba is convinced that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden does not believe the Caribbean island nation sponsors terrorism. The diplomat spoke Tuesday after the outgoing U.S. administration returned Cuba to a terrorism list. In doing so, the Trump administration hit Cuba with new sanctions that could hamstring Biden’s promise to renew relations with the communist-governed island. The Cuban government believes Trump is seeking last-minute political gain with a move favored by Cuban exiles in Florida. Removing Cuba from the blacklist had been one of former President Barack Obama’s main foreign policy achievements.