Skip to Content

Cuba condemns new US sanctions, hopes for better with Biden

New
4:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — A senior Cuban diplomat says Cuba is convinced that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden does not believe the Caribbean island nation sponsors terrorism. The diplomat spoke Tuesday after the outgoing U.S. administration returned Cuba to a terrorism list. In doing so, the Trump administration hit Cuba with new sanctions that could hamstring Biden’s promise to renew relations with the communist-governed island. The Cuban government believes Trump is seeking last-minute political gain with a move favored by Cuban exiles in Florida. Removing Cuba from the blacklist had been one of former President Barack Obama’s main foreign policy achievements.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content