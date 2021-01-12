At least 60 vaccinated during Dakota County Health Department’s drive-thru clinic

"Oh, yes! Hallelujah, Jesus!" said Irene Buck. Irene Buck, resident of South Sioux City, Nebraska

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) - Those were thew words of relief and hope from one South Sioux City resident, after getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, during a Dakota County Health Department drive-through vaccine clinic for people 75 and older.

"This is a great feeling, you know. It's been a long year. And to be able to get these vaccines out and maybe give a little hope to them. That they can have a little more freedom, is going to make everybody feel better," said Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County Emergency Manager.

It's a step in the right direction for those on the receiving end.

"We are so relieved because we've been so isolated and shut-in because my husband is very immunocompromised. And we just literally can't take chances," said Buck.

Irene Buck said while some people may have concerns about the vaccine, she was ready to get her first dose.

"There were some questions about this, but you know, I'd rather take the risk of the shot than with COVID. I think it's just more efficient for all of us. And we need to do our part," said Buck.

Hagberg said it is a great feeling to be part of something so impactful.

"It's huge. You know as emergency managers, we are always working with a lot of different types of events. And for us, that we can be a part of this with the health departments and do whatever they need us to do to support them is very important," said Hagberg.

For Dakota County, it's another step forward in the fight against COVID-19.

At least 60 people were vaccinated Tuesday. Dakota County hopes to hold more of the drive-thrus in the future.