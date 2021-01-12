Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un’s sister unclear

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After the name of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was found to be missing from North Korea’s newly released lineup for its powerful Politburo, speculation has been rife about the woman widely viewed as the North’s No. 2. Some say Kim Jong Un simply demoted her over policy failures. But others say Kim Jong Un may have been uncomfortable over her rapid rise at a time when he wants to bolster his authority in the face of growing economic challenges. Whatever happened, experts say her political clout likely remains unchanged.