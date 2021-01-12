Skip to Content

Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. TV stations on Tuesday showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the black box. It was unclear whether the device was the plane’s flight data or cockpit voice recorder.

