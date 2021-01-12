Even warmer Tuesday before mid-week changes that include strong winds, some snow

A few pockets of fog will be possible as we start off the day.



Once those go away shortly after sunrise, it will be another beautiful January day with plenty of sunshine.



We will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s and there will also be less wind than yesterday.



Any remaining snow on the ground will likely be gone by the end of the day.



We do start to increase cloud cover some tonight which will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.



There will continue to be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with temperatures again in the upper 40s with a few 50s in western Siouxland.



Our next system pushes in late Wednesday night into Thursday with a mix of rain and snow possible.



Accumulations will be under an inch but wind gusts could top 50 miles per hour on both Thursday and Friday.



More on those late week changes on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.