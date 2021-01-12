Skip to Content

Finalists announced for $20,000 short story prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former National Book Award nominees, Deesha Philyaw and Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, are among this year’s finalists for the 17th annual Story Prize for short fiction. Philyaw’s “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” and Bynum’s “Likes” were finalists, along with Danielle Evans’ “The Office of Historical Corrections.” The winner will be announced March 10. Previous winners of the $20,000 prize include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat and Lauren Groff. Runners-up each receive $5,000. 

Associated Press

