France investigates delivery driver accused of anti-Semitism

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are investigating complaints by Jewish groups in the eastern city of Strasbourg that one or more delivery drivers refused to deliver orders of kosher food. The Israelite Consistory of the Bas-Rhin region said that two kosher restaurants reported that drivers working for delivery service Deliveroo refused to deliver to Jews. The consistory said Tuesday that the group and restaurants filed a legal complaint. The Strasbourg prosecutor’s office opened an investigation. Deliveroo, which has some 14,000 drivers in France, said it is investigating internally and denounced anti-Semitism. The case drew the government’s attention amid long-running efforts to fight anti-Semitism and other acts of hate.