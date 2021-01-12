French police detain 7 in probe of teacher’s beheading

LE PECQ, France (AP) — A French judicial official says anti-terrorism police have detained seven more people in their investigation of the killing of a schoolteacher beheaded by an Islamic extremist last year. The teacher, Samuel Paty, was killed Oct. 16 outside his Paris-region school after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class debate on free expression. The seven people picked up on Tuesday are suspected of having communicated via social media with the killer. They can be held for initial questioning by anti-terrorism investigators for up to 96 hours. A total of 14 people were already being formally investigated and face preliminary terrorism- and murder-related charges.