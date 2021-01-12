Her past: Billie Eilish photo book coming in May

NEW YORK (AP) — At age 19, Billie Eilish is already looking back. The Grammy-winning star is releasing a collection of hundreds of rarely seen photos in May. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that the book is called “Billie Eilish.” The publisher says it will capture Eilish’s essence inside and out and offer readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. “Billie Eilish” includes text but will mostly consist of photos. Eilish said in a statement that she spent many hours looking through family photos and archives for the book.