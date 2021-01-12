India’s top court suspends implementation of new farm laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has temporarily put on hold the implementation of new agricultural laws and ordered the formation of an independent committee of experts to negotiate with farmers who have been protesting against the legislation. The Supreme Court’s ruling Tuesday came a day after it heard petitions by the farmers challenging the legislation. The court said that the laws were passed without enough consultation, and that it was disappointed with the way talks were proceeding between representatives of the government and farmer leaders. Tens of thousands of farmers protesting against the legislation have been blocking highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for over 45 days. Farmers say they won’t leave until the government repeals the laws.