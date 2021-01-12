Skip to Content

Indonesia starts emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

New
8:49 pm National news from the Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use. The world’s fourth most populated country plans to vaccinate millions of health care workers and other other high-risk groups in the coming months. Health officials are still working to secure access to enough doses to protect around 67% of the population. Authorities have conceded the effort might be marred by infrastructure issues like keeping the vaccines in cold temperatures throughout their time in storage.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content