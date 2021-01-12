Nebraska reports 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 177,670.

1,791 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska, an increase of 19 since Monday.

Health department data indicates there are 457 hospitalizations in Nebraska due to the virus. A total of 5,497 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 874,543 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 696,439 tests have come back negative and 120,700 people have recovered.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 759. Of those cases, 654 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the county total to 3,684.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, leaving the county total at 557. Of those cases, 482 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, with the county total at 972. Of those cases, 780 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, with the county total at 962. Of those cases, 874 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Tuesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.