Netanyahu says Israel to ‘forever’ remember Sheldon Adelson

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson “will forever be remembered” for his work strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel. In a statement Tuesday, Netanyahu called Adelson “one of history’s greatest donors to the Jewish people.” Adelson’s death was announced earlier Tuesday. Adelson was a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, launching a free newspaper called Israel Hayom that served as an unofficial mouthpiece for the Israeli leader.