Noem, criticized for remarks, passes on 2 media sessions

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Facing criticism for falsely accusing two Democrats who won Georgia’s Senate race of being communists, Gov. Kristi Noem has been avoiding taking direct questions from reporters in South Dakota. The Republican governor says she won’t be talking to reporters after Tuesday’s State of the State speech, and she cancelled a news conference on Monday. Noem has been less accessible this week just as the Republican Party faces a reckoning over the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. She has limited her comments on that attack to a pair of tweets. Democrats say Noem’s comments must not go unchecked.