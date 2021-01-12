Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear a school district’s appeal of a ruling that says the district must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons. Madison Local Schools is in Butler County in southwestern Ohio. The district voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training. A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, but a state appellate court disagreed. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments Tuesday morning.