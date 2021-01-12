Pandemic restrictions a business boon for some Iraqi women

BAGHDAD (AP) — Growing numbers of Iraqi women are finding some good under the movement restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic: They’re starting their own businesses from home. They are using online shopping, social media and delivery services so they can by-pass some of the discrimination and harassment that often come with working in Iraq’s male-dominated, conservative society. Fatima Ali was tapped at home by the lockdown but the 22-year-old took a free online business course. Months later, she has a successful start-up marketing cheese boards with thousands of followers on Instagram.