Vice President Mike Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power.

In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation. Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve after last week’s deadly riot at the Capitol.

As the House appears on the verge of a bipartisan impeachment of Trump, Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment” and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Pelosi has said if Pence rejects the use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him. Already, at least three Republicans have said they would vote for that.