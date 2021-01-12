New Zealand to review parliament security after door attack

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials say they plan to review security measures at New Zealand’s Parliament after a man armed with an axe smashed the main glass entrance doors. Police said the man didn’t try to enter the building and was arrested within minutes. It was not immediately clear whether the recent attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington played any role in inspiring the attack. New Zealand’s 120 lawmakers are currently on a summer break, and there were few people in the building at the time. The man faces two charges. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison.