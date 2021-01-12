‘Punching for Parkinson’s’ fights back at the disease

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Shaking, stiffness, balance, and coordination are the basic movements Parkinson's Disease takes control of over time.

But a new class, Punching for Parkinson’s, is taking a jab to knock out the brain disorder’s effect on people.

One Combat Academy held its first class Tuesday afternoon.

The instructor said the disease hits close to home for him.

“My grandfather, he had Parkinson's. It takes your coordination away, it makes you a shell of what you formally were," said Wahacanka Wilch, the instructor of Punching for Parkinson's.

Now, he wants to help those like his grandfather swing back at Parkinson’s.

“Boxing actually counteracts the Parkinson's in terms of where your coordination goes, how your brain works. The way the brain works and the coordination of boxing, they go hand-in-hand so boxing actually ends up fighting off Parkinson's just based on your neurons firing off," said Wilch.

A class to give those with the disease a fighting chance.

It occurs every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at One Combat Academy.