Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP donor, dies at 87

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson has died. Las Vegas Sands says Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 87. Adelson was the son of Jewish immigrants and was raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement. Over the second half of his life he became one of the world’s richest men, with a casino empire that stretched from Las Vegas to China. He also became a singular force in domestic and international politics. He was considered the nation’s most influential GOP donor over the final years of his life, setting records for individual contributions.