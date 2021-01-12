Skip to Content

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP donor, dies at 87

5:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson has died. Las Vegas Sands says Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 87. Adelson was the son of Jewish immigrants and was raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement. Over the second half of his life he became one of the world’s richest men, with a casino empire that stretched from Las Vegas to China. He also became a singular force in domestic and international politics. He was considered the nation’s most influential GOP donor over the final years of his life, setting records for individual contributions. 

Associated Press

