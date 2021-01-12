Spain: Cold snap plummets temperatures to lowest in 20 years

MADRID (AP) — Much of Spain is struggling to return to normality three days after a 30-hour-long record snowfall that was then hardened by record-low temperatures, turning streets and roads into dangerous ice sheets in areas not used to extreme winters. Schools remain closed in Madrid and much of central Spain, with emergency and military crews still working to reopen roads, remove fallen trees, re-establish power lines and ensure the distribution of food and coronavirus vaccine. Authorities are urging people to stay at home unless they really need to go out, to avoid accidents that can further strain emergency rooms.