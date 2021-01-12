Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 71, Alma 21
Auburn 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 27
Chase County 63, Southern Valley 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29
Hershey 61, Sutherland 23
Kearney Catholic 56, Lexington 36
Maxwell 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
Overton 63, Brady 40
Pierce 46, Columbus Lakeview 33
Rock Hills, Kan. 46, Lawrence-Nelson 38
Seward 48, Schuyler 40
Wallace 81, Hi-Line 57
West Holt 47, Crofton 41
Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 40
MUDECAS Tournament=
Division A=
Diller-Odell 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 48
Parkview Christian 56, Johnson County Central 39
Division B=
Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12
Lewiston 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53
Palmyra 61, Sterling 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Creek Valley vs. Haxtun, Colo., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43
Amherst 59, Alma 41
Bayard 51, Morrill 49
Bennington 47, Omaha Mercy 36
Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Blair 51, Wahoo 37
Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 37
Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15
CWC 64, Stuart 35
Centennial 57, Shelby/Rising City 26
Centura 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Chadron 59, Hemingford 40
Cody-Kilgore 61, Valentine 44
Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44, OT
Conestoga 42, Nebraska City 33
Dorchester 57, Friend 19
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 28
East Butler 68, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42
Franklin 42, Red Cloud 19
Fremont 77, Lincoln East 60
Fullerton 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hay Springs 48
Hastings 35, Aurora 31
Hershey 59, Sutherland 34
Kearney Catholic 59, Lexington 26
Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25
Kimball 36, Potter-Dix 33
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39
Louisville 62, Fort Calhoun 28
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Howells/Dodge 47
Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Maxwell 23
McCool Junction 49, Harvard 38
Medicine Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33
Mullen 57, North Platte St. Patrick’s 53
Nebraska Christian 44, Osceola 26
Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36, College View Academy 19
Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 24
Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Overton 48, Brady 15
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Millard North 43
Pender 65, Homer 20
Perkins County 51, Paxton 43
Platteview 46, Ashland-Greenwood 42
Pleasanton 57, Central Valley 25
Ponca 70, Wakefield 62
Ravenna 45, Minden 42
Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 35
Sidney 52, Mitchell 34
South Loup 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
St. Paul 39, Central City 25
Summerland 54, Creighton 34
Superior 48, Heartland 31
Wallace 43, Hi-Line 40
Wayne 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25
Weeping Water 61, Mead 39
Winnebago 70, Tri County Northeast 44
Yutan 44, Douglas County West 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
___
