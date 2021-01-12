Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Paton-Churdan 30
Glenwood 61, Harlan 49
Springville 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
New Hampton vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 57, Madrid 14
Akron-Westfield 39, West Sioux 36
Alburnett 43, East Buchanan, Winthrop 40
Ames 56, Marshalltown 13
Atlantic 71, Clarinda 35
Audubon 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49
Ballard 46, Winterset 39
Baxter 54, Colo-NESCO 34
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Mount Vernon 25
Bellevue 60, North Cedar, Stanwood 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, CAM, Anita 50
Calamus-Wheatland 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 6
Carroll 42, ADM, Adel 32
Centerville 70, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Estherville Lincoln Central 49
Colfax-Mingo 56, Tri-County, Thornburg 43
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 20
Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 37
Dike-New Hartford 39, Denver 33
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Valley, West Des Moines 48
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16
Gilbert 67, Carlisle 37
Grundy Center 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16
Hinton 59, Sheldon 35
Hudson 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 37
Humboldt 68, South Central Calhoun 67, OT
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
Lone Tree 48, Highland, Riverside 37
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Springville 40
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 76, Harris-Lake Park 11
Melcher-Dallas 44, Murray 34
Montezuma 80, Belle Plaine 30
Moravia 61, Moulton-Udell 38
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 21
North Fayette Valley 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Central City 50
Northwood-Kensett 33, North Butler, Greene 32
Osage 64, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26
Panorama, Panora 72, Woodward-Granger 25
Pella Christian 59, Oskaloosa 40
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51
Riceville 48, Clarksville 42
Rock Valley 49, Spirit Lake 27
Sigourney 61, B-G-M 23
Sioux Center 55, Western Christian 38
Solon 57, Maquoketa 50
South Hardin 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 30
Southeast Valley 52, Webster City 45
Stanton 52, Sidney 45
Underwood 46, Logan-Magnolia 44
Unity Christian 66, Boyden-Hull 45
West Central Valley, Stuart 65, Ogden 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. New Hampton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/