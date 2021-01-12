Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
DeSmet 54, Howard 51
Huron 51, Brookings 46
Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 45
Pierre 79, Sturgis Brown 39
Sisseton 77, Wilmot 40
Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Avon 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Belle Fourche 56, Spearfish 42
Centerville 51, Scotland 39
Corsica/Stickney 69, Mitchell Christian 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Irene-Wakonda 27
Ellendale, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 43
Groton Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 27
Huron 56, Brookings 30
Lead-Deadwood 45, Douglas 41
Miller 45, Redfield 39
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Bennett County 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Wessington Springs 22
Parker 62, Freeman 48
Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 39
Vermillion 56, Madison 46
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34
Wagner 64, Gregory 50
West Central 59, Dakota Valley 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/