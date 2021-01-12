Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:52 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

DeSmet 54, Howard 51

Huron 51, Brookings 46

Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 45

Pierre 79, Sturgis Brown 39

Sisseton 77, Wilmot 40

Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Avon 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Belle Fourche 56, Spearfish 42

Centerville 51, Scotland 39

Corsica/Stickney 69, Mitchell Christian 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Irene-Wakonda 27

Ellendale, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 43

Groton Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 27

Huron 56, Brookings 30

Lead-Deadwood 45, Douglas 41

Miller 45, Redfield 39

Mobridge-Pollock 71, Bennett County 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Wessington Springs 22

Parker 62, Freeman 48

Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 39

Vermillion 56, Madison 46

Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34

Wagner 64, Gregory 50

West Central 59, Dakota Valley 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

