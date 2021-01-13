2 passengers beat Greek subway official after mask order

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two subway passengers assaulted an Athens stationmaster after he told them they should be wearing masks for the coronavirus pandemic, and Greek authorities are vowing to bring the attackers to justice. The public order ministry said the two young men behaved “like brutes” to the stationmaster, who was hospitalized with severe injuries after Wednesday’s incident. A ministry statement says that apart from hitting the official, the two passengers also spat and swore at him. Under Greece’s COVID-19 lockdown rules, wearing of masks is obligatory in public transport as well as in all public areas both indoors and outdoors.