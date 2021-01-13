Asia Today: China’s cases spike ahead of WHO research visit

BEIJING (AP) — China is seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases in its frozen northeast as a World Health Organization team was due to arrive to probe the origins of the pandemic. China also reported its first new death attributed to COVID-19 in months, raising the toll to 4,635 among 87,844 cases. Outbreaks in Heilongjiang province in the region traditionally known as Manchuria and the northern province of Hebei just outside Beijing pushed China’s total new infections to triple digits for the second straight day. More than 20 million people are under varying degrees of lockdown in Hebei, Beijing and other areas.