Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebounds from uncertainty

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. Tokyo, Australia and South Korea advanced. Shanghai was off 0.1% and Hong Kong swung between gains and losses. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained less than 0.1%, recovering from the previous day’s decline. Analysts suggested investors were focused on President-elect Joe Biden’s possible economic stimulus plans after he takes office next week. Investors have been encouraged by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and U.S. elections that gave Biden’s Democrats control of the Senate, reducing the likelihood political conflict might delay more stimulus.