Australia financial unit admits huge Vatican transfer error

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Australia’s financial intelligence agency has admitted it vastly misreported the amount of money transferred from the Vatican to Australia over the past six years by nearly $1.5 billion. A statement Wednesday from the Vatican confirmed that the actual amount of money transferred since 2014 was $7.35 million. The Vatican noted a report in The Australian newspaper which said the financial intelligence agency had informed the Australian Senate of the mistake. The newspaper said a computer coding error is believed to have caused the miscalculation. The astonishing amount initially reported fueled speculation that Vatican money helped influence the criminal prosecution of an Australian cardinal who was convicted and later acquitted of historic sex abuse.