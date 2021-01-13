Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was photographed wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the U.S. Capitol riot last week has been arrested in Virginia. Robert Keith Packer was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, where he lives. He’s charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. A law enforcement official says Packer is the man seen in a photo inside the Capitol wearing a sweatshirt with the name of the Nazi concentration camp where about 1.1 million people were killed during World War II. FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen says a second Virginia man, Douglas Allen Sweet of Grimstead, also was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in the riot.