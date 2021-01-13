Buying homeowners insurance? Ask these 4 questions first

Your insurance policy is your safety net in case of a disaster, so you’ll want to ask a few important questions before forking over your premium. Learn what the dwelling coverage per square foot is to discover coverage gaps. Inquire whether higher deductibles apply to certain scenarios such as windstorms or hail. Find out what isn’t covered. Flood damage and the cost of complying with building codes are excluded from most standard homeowners policies, for example. And ask about what discounts are available. Getting these answers can help you make sure your home has the coverage it needs at a price you can afford.