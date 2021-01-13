California expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has made another 4 million people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. State public health officials on Wednesday said anyone 65 and older can get the vaccine. But the move comes even though California doesn’t have enough vaccine doses to inoculate the people who were already eligible, including health care workers, teachers and childcare providers. Large counties are rushing to set up massive vaccine distribution sites while pleading with state and federal officials to send them more doses. Santa Clara officials said they have a plan to distribute 35,000 vaccine doses per week but not enough vaccines.