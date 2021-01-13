China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535B

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose in 2020 despite pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and a tariff war with Washington, boosting its politically volatile trade surplus to $535 billion, one of the highest ever reported. Customs data show exports rose 3.6% over 2019 to $2.6 trillion, an improvement over 2019’s 0.5% gain. Imports edged down 1.1% to just over $2 trillion. China’s exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy and demand for masks and other Chinese-made medical supplies. Exporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic.