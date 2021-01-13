Climate activist Thunberg to appear on Swedish postal stamp

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg will appear on a postal stamp in her native Sweden that is part of a series focusing on the environment which will be issued Thursday. Sweden’s postal company said the motives on the stamps “should reflect our time, where the environmental issue has been relevant and present for many years, not least through Greta Thunberg’s strong voice.” The one with Thunberg in her trademark yellow raincoat with her braid blowing in the wind and standing atop a hill is part of a five-stamp series themed “Valuable Nature.” They cost 12 kronor ($1.40) apiece.