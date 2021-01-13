Ex-Michigan governor faces 2 charges in Flint water scandal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two years after leaving office, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing charges of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. Prosecutors are revisiting how Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead during one of worst manmade environmental disasters in U.S. history. Two misdemeanors popped up in an online court file Wednesday night after Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a Thursday news conference. Former officials who worked in Snyder’s administration are also expected to be charged. Snyder’s attorney says there’s no evidence to support the charges against the ex-governor.